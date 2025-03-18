Left Menu

U.S. Cracks Down on China's DeepSeek AI over Security Concerns

The U.S. Commerce Department has banned the Chinese AI model DeepSeek from government devices, citing data privacy concerns. Congress is urging further legislative action to protect sensitive information from the Chinese Communist Party. Several states have already implemented bans to safeguard their systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 04:52 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 04:52 IST
U.S. Cracks Down on China's DeepSeek AI over Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Commerce Department has taken steps to ban the Chinese artificial intelligence model DeepSeek from government devices. This development, reported to Reuters by informed sources, highlights growing concerns over data privacy and national security.

A departmental email stated that access to DeepSeek is strictly prohibited on government-furnished equipment to protect information systems from potential threats. The impact of this ban across federal agencies remains unclear, as officials have yet to comment on the degree to which this restriction will be enforced nationwide.

Prompted by worries over data transfers to the Chinese Communist Party, Congressmen Josh Gottheimer and Darin LaHood have initiated legislative action and appealed to governors to enact similar restrictions at the state level. A coalition of state attorneys general is also campaigning for federal legislation to ensure a nationwide ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025