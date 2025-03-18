U.S. Cracks Down on China's DeepSeek AI over Security Concerns

The U.S. Commerce Department has taken steps to ban the Chinese artificial intelligence model DeepSeek from government devices. This development, reported to Reuters by informed sources, highlights growing concerns over data privacy and national security.

A departmental email stated that access to DeepSeek is strictly prohibited on government-furnished equipment to protect information systems from potential threats. The impact of this ban across federal agencies remains unclear, as officials have yet to comment on the degree to which this restriction will be enforced nationwide.

Prompted by worries over data transfers to the Chinese Communist Party, Congressmen Josh Gottheimer and Darin LaHood have initiated legislative action and appealed to governors to enact similar restrictions at the state level. A coalition of state attorneys general is also campaigning for federal legislation to ensure a nationwide ban.

