IndiaAI Leverages Parliamentary Data for Indigenous AI Advancements
The IndiaAI Mission has partnered with Parliament to utilize its data for developing indigenous AI technology. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the need for a homegrown large language model at the Raisina Dialogue 2025, citing potential restrictions on open-source technology. India aims to advance its AI and GPU capabilities.
- Country:
- India
IndiaAI Mission has entered an agreement with the Indian Parliament to harness parliamentary data for developing indigenous artificial intelligence technology. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the initiative during a panel discussion at the ORF's Raisina Dialogue 2025, stressing the importance of creating a domestic large language model akin to ChatGPT.
Vaishnaw acknowledged that current open-source technologies might not remain accessible in the future, which underscores the nation's need to develop its own advanced frameworks. The agreement aims to utilize Parliament's vast and multi-lingual datasets as a training resource for these new AI models. Additionally, Vaishnaw noted the importance of developing indigenous GPU capabilities, projecting a timeline of three to five years for achieving substantial progress.
Renowned tech industry leader Vinod Dham supported the minister's timelines, suggesting a funding strategy similar to the India Semiconductor Mission to support AI development. The initiative has gained traction among industry experts and government officials, marking a significant move towards strengthening India's position in the global AI landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AI vs misinformation: How large language models are verifying biomedical claims
Peruvian Amazon Indigenous Leaders Fight to Halt Oil and Gas Projects
Language Barrier Hinders Job Prospects for Indigenous Nagas
DRDO's Indigenous Life Support System for Tejas: A Milestone in Aerospace Technology
DRDO Successfully Conducts High-Altitude Trials of Indigenous OBOGS-Based ILSS for LCA Tejas