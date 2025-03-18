Left Menu

Mana Mitra: Revolutionizing Governance with WhatsApp

Andhra Pradesh's IT Minister, Nara Lokesh, announced the expansion of the 'Mana Mitra' platform to include 500 government services by June 30. This initiative aims to make government services as accessible as private services, integrating AI and voice-enabled technology for efficient governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 18-03-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 23:03 IST
Mana Mitra: Revolutionizing Governance with WhatsApp
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced in the Assembly that the 'Mana Mitra' WhatsApp governance platform will facilitate 500 government services by the end of June.

Lokesh revealed that the platform will introduce AI-powered, voice-enabled services within the next 100 days, pending necessary legislative amendments. The goal is to make governance as user-friendly as ordering food or booking movie tickets, adopting the 'Visible Governance - Invisible Government' model.

Currently, 200 services are operational, with an additional 300 expected by month-end. Lokesh indicated a partnership with Meta for integrating AI voice services, aiming for seamless Government to Citizen (G2C) interactions. By January 2025, 1.23 crore G2C transactions had been made via WhatsApp, and efforts are focused on ensuring quick service delivery, Aadhaar-linked authentication, and cybersecurity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

Breakthrough innovations in drug delivery: How advanced materials are shaping future of medicine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025