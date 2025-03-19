Bridge Data Centres Secures Landmark $2.8 Billion Financing for Expansion

Bridge Data Centres (Bridge DC), a prominent player in the data center industry, has secured a substantial $2.8 billion in senior secured bank financing. This financing, one of the largest in the sector, aims to drive the expansion of Bridge DC's operations across Asia.

Underwritten by a consortium of international banks, this move underscores a strong institutional faith in Bridge DC's growth strategy, particularly amid rising demands for generative Artificial Intelligence and cloud infrastructure.

Bridge DC, with support from Bain Capital, plans to leverage these funds to develop hyperscale campuses in rapidly growing markets like Malaysia and Thailand. This reflects their ambitious approach to expanding their footprint and reinforcing their leadership in the region's digital infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)