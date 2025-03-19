Hong Kong Tightens Cybersecurity Laws to Protect Critical Infrastructure
Hong Kong has enacted a new cybersecurity law to ensure the safety of critical infrastructure's computer systems. The legislation, effective in 2026, includes rigorous compliance requirements and significant penalties for non-compliance, igniting concerns about its potential impact on foreign investment in the region.
Hong Kong has introduced a groundbreaking cybersecurity law set to take effect in 2026, mandating critical infrastructure operators to bolster their computer systems. Violators could face penalties up to HK$5 million ($640,000), highlighting the region's commitment to safeguarding vital technological assets.
The law addresses sectors ranging from banking to healthcare. It includes mandates for annual security assessments and bi-annual independent audits. This initiative comes as a preventive measure against disruptions threatening public safety, the economy, and national security, explained Chris Tang, the city's security chief.
While praised for enhancing resilience, the legislation poses challenges. Compliance might increase operational costs, potentially deterring foreign investment, advised George Chen of The Asia Group. As Hong Kong navigates its legislative landscape, balancing security with economic attractiveness remains pivotal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
