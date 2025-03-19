EU Pressures Apple for Greater iOS Accessibility

The European Union is exerting pressure on Apple, compelling the tech giant to make its iOS and iPadOS more accessible to competing technologies. This move marks the first enforcement of the Digital Markets Act aimed at fostering a fair competitive environment in the digital space.

The EU's executive Commission took action by releasing a detailed list of required measures Apple must undertake to allow external devices and smartwatches better integration with its iOS system. Additionally, the measures call for improved transparency for software developers seeking access to iPhone functionalities.

In a related decision, the EU also criticized Google for insufficient adherence to the DMA, noting the company's bias in search results favoring its own services and limiting app developers' ability to offer alternatives outside the Google Play Store.

(With inputs from agencies.)