EU Pressures Apple for Greater iOS Accessibility
The European Union is mandating Apple to adjust its iOS and iPadOS to work better with rival technologies, as part of the Digital Markets Act compliance. The EU also critiqued Google's preferential treatment in search results, calling for more transparency and fair access for developers.
The European Union is exerting pressure on Apple, compelling the tech giant to make its iOS and iPadOS more accessible to competing technologies. This move marks the first enforcement of the Digital Markets Act aimed at fostering a fair competitive environment in the digital space.
The EU's executive Commission took action by releasing a detailed list of required measures Apple must undertake to allow external devices and smartwatches better integration with its iOS system. Additionally, the measures call for improved transparency for software developers seeking access to iPhone functionalities.
In a related decision, the EU also criticized Google for insufficient adherence to the DMA, noting the company's bias in search results favoring its own services and limiting app developers' ability to offer alternatives outside the Google Play Store.
