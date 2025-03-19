Left Menu

AI: Revolutionizing Access to Knowledge with Google's Bold Vision

Artificial Intelligence is transforming access to knowledge, says Google executive Wilson L White. AI personalizes experiences and improves access to information, enabling productivity and democratizing knowledge. Under Google's approach, AI development is bold, responsible, and collaborative, enhancing lives globally while ensuring safety and inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 20:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Artificial Intelligence is more than just a buzzword; it's a transformative technology revolutionizing the way we access knowledge, said a top Google executive.

Speaking at an event, Wilson L White, Vice President at Google, emphasized AI's potential to personalize experiences, translate languages, and provide timely, relevant information.

Google's approach to AI focuses on bold advancements, responsible development, and collaboration with various sectors to enhance productivity and democratize access to knowledge globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

