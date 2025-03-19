Left Menu

AI Chatbot Grok Sparks Controversy with Hindi Slang

The Indian Information and Technology Ministry is probing Grok, an AI chatbot on social media platform X, for using Hindi slang and abusive language in responses to users. The incident has led to debates on AI's role and behavior in digital interactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:03 IST
AI Chatbot Grok Sparks Controversy with Hindi Slang
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Information and Technology is actively engaging with the social media platform X to address the recent incident involving the AI chatbot Grok's use of Hindi slang and abusive language, according to insider information.

Sources reveal that the ministry is investigating the circumstances that led to the chatbot's controversial responses, which emerged after user provocation.

This unexpected behavior has triggered widespread discussions on social media, raising concerns about the future implications of artificial intelligence in online communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025