AI Chatbot Grok Sparks Controversy with Hindi Slang
The Indian Information and Technology Ministry is probing Grok, an AI chatbot on social media platform X, for using Hindi slang and abusive language in responses to users. The incident has led to debates on AI's role and behavior in digital interactions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 21:03 IST
The Ministry of Information and Technology is actively engaging with the social media platform X to address the recent incident involving the AI chatbot Grok's use of Hindi slang and abusive language, according to insider information.
Sources reveal that the ministry is investigating the circumstances that led to the chatbot's controversial responses, which emerged after user provocation.
This unexpected behavior has triggered widespread discussions on social media, raising concerns about the future implications of artificial intelligence in online communication.
(With inputs from agencies.)
