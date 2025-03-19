Dutch Parliament's Call for Software Sovereignty
The Netherlands' parliament voted to reduce dependence on U.S. software companies, proposing a Dutch-controlled cloud services platform. Inspired by shifting U.S. relations under Trump, this move aims for European digital sovereignty. The initiative also encourages alternatives to Amazon's web services and a preference for European firms.
In a significant move, the Netherlands' parliament has issued a call to reduce dependency on American software companies by developing a Dutch-managed cloud services platform. Lawmakers say this step is crucial amid changing dynamics in U.S.-EU relations under Donald Trump's leadership. The parliamentary motion, backed by sentiments for European digital sovereignty, addresses concerns over data control.
Marieke Koekkoek from the pro-European Volt party, a key figure in this initiative, questioned the comfort level Europeans have with figures like Trump, Zuckerberg, and Musk controlling their data. The legislative package not only proposes a sovereign cloud but also revisits using Amazon's cloud services for national domains and promotes preferential treatment for European enterprises in public contracts.
Reacting to these developments, Amazon asserted its commitment to 'sovereign' operations, yet the push for a European tech fund and 'Buy European' policies is gaining traction. Bert Hubert, a Dutch tech advocate, emphasized the need for transparency regarding risks tied to reliance on U.S. cloud solutions, highlighting the urgency of these measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
America is back, says US President Donald Trump as he addresses joint session of US Congress.
Donald Trump’s move towards multipolarity suits India: Jaishankar
India is very high tariff nation: US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump says he has sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader over its rapidly advancing nuclear programme, reports AP.
Donald Trump, Narendra Modi govt displaying 'far-right' characteristics: Prakash Karat