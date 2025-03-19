Left Menu

Dutch Parliament's Call for Software Sovereignty

The Netherlands' parliament voted to reduce dependence on U.S. software companies, proposing a Dutch-controlled cloud services platform. Inspired by shifting U.S. relations under Trump, this move aims for European digital sovereignty. The initiative also encourages alternatives to Amazon's web services and a preference for European firms.

Updated: 19-03-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 22:04 IST
In a significant move, the Netherlands' parliament has issued a call to reduce dependency on American software companies by developing a Dutch-managed cloud services platform. Lawmakers say this step is crucial amid changing dynamics in U.S.-EU relations under Donald Trump's leadership. The parliamentary motion, backed by sentiments for European digital sovereignty, addresses concerns over data control.

Marieke Koekkoek from the pro-European Volt party, a key figure in this initiative, questioned the comfort level Europeans have with figures like Trump, Zuckerberg, and Musk controlling their data. The legislative package not only proposes a sovereign cloud but also revisits using Amazon's cloud services for national domains and promotes preferential treatment for European enterprises in public contracts.

Reacting to these developments, Amazon asserted its commitment to 'sovereign' operations, yet the push for a European tech fund and 'Buy European' policies is gaining traction. Bert Hubert, a Dutch tech advocate, emphasized the need for transparency regarding risks tied to reliance on U.S. cloud solutions, highlighting the urgency of these measures.

