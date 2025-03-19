Dutch Parliament's Call for Software Sovereignty

In a significant move, the Netherlands' parliament has issued a call to reduce dependency on American software companies by developing a Dutch-managed cloud services platform. Lawmakers say this step is crucial amid changing dynamics in U.S.-EU relations under Donald Trump's leadership. The parliamentary motion, backed by sentiments for European digital sovereignty, addresses concerns over data control.

Marieke Koekkoek from the pro-European Volt party, a key figure in this initiative, questioned the comfort level Europeans have with figures like Trump, Zuckerberg, and Musk controlling their data. The legislative package not only proposes a sovereign cloud but also revisits using Amazon's cloud services for national domains and promotes preferential treatment for European enterprises in public contracts.

Reacting to these developments, Amazon asserted its commitment to 'sovereign' operations, yet the push for a European tech fund and 'Buy European' policies is gaining traction. Bert Hubert, a Dutch tech advocate, emphasized the need for transparency regarding risks tied to reliance on U.S. cloud solutions, highlighting the urgency of these measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)