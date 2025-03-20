Sportradar's Strategic Acquisition: Expanding Its Sports Betting Empire
Sportradar Group plans to acquire IMG Arena from Endeavor Group Holdings. This move is set to bolster Sportradar's content offering and fortify its market position in sports betting. The acquisition includes rights to major sports events across tennis, soccer, and basketball, with completion expected by Q4 2025.
Sportradar Group has taken a major step in expanding its influence in sports betting by entering an agreement to acquire IMG Arena from Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. This strategic acquisition is set to enhance Sportradar's content offerings, particularly in popular sports like tennis, soccer, and basketball.
The deal gives Sportradar access to a vast portfolio that includes partnerships with over 70 rights holders, offering coverage of approximately 39,000 events across 14 global sports. Notably, the portfolio features rights to prestigious events such as Wimbledon, the U.S. Open, and the French Open, alongside Major League Soccer and EuroLeague basketball.
The transaction is projected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, pending regulatory approvals and fulfillment of closing conditions. This acquisition could further strengthen Sportradar's position as a leader in the sports betting content market.
