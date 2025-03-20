Trump Slashes Funding for U.S.-Cuban Media Initiative

In a bold decision, the Trump administration has significantly cut funding for media outlets aimed at providing an alternative narrative to the Cuban people. The U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees the now-defunct Office of Cuba Broadcasting, Radio Marti, and Noticias Marti, has faced a drastic reduction in its operations.

The Cuban state-run media welcomed this move, labeling the U.S. media project as 'failed and corrupt'. The Miami-based broadcasts were known for offering content counter to the official narratives provided by Cuban state-run outlets.

This decision appears to conflict with previous U.S. policy statements aimed at implementing a tougher stance on Cuba. However, critics argue that the programs did not align with the norms of objective journalism. The evolving situation reflects the complexities of U.S.-Cuba relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)