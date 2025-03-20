Major Moves in Global Business Landscape

In a significant move, the European Commission is pressing ahead with landmark regulatory actions against tech giants Apple and Google. This decision comes despite potential threats from Trump, as the EU aims to enforce competition laws.

In another key development, EY is restructuring its UK legal division. This restructuring has led to a fresh wave of job cuts, reflecting a strategic pullback from the firm's previous ambitions to expand in the lucrative legal market.

Additionally, Japanese tech powerhouse SoftBank is broadening its AI capabilities through a $6.5 billion acquisition of Ampere Computing. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank's decision to cut nearly 2,000 jobs marks a significant downsizing effort within their retail division. These moves are part of broader shifts in global business dynamics.

