Left Menu

Major Moves in Global Business Landscape

Financial Times headlines reveal major shifts including EU regulatory actions against tech giants, job cuts in EY's UK legal sector, SoftBank's $6.5 billion AI investment, and Deutsche Bank's significant staff reductions. These stories highlight significant global business and economic developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 08:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 08:58 IST
Major Moves in Global Business Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, the European Commission is pressing ahead with landmark regulatory actions against tech giants Apple and Google. This decision comes despite potential threats from Trump, as the EU aims to enforce competition laws.

In another key development, EY is restructuring its UK legal division. This restructuring has led to a fresh wave of job cuts, reflecting a strategic pullback from the firm's previous ambitions to expand in the lucrative legal market.

Additionally, Japanese tech powerhouse SoftBank is broadening its AI capabilities through a $6.5 billion acquisition of Ampere Computing. Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank's decision to cut nearly 2,000 jobs marks a significant downsizing effort within their retail division. These moves are part of broader shifts in global business dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025