Applify Soars: AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year Award Triumph

Applify has been honored as the AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year for Asia Pacific & Japan at AWS re:Invent 2024. Also a finalist in North America, the company emphasizes AI and cloud innovation, aiming to become a leading AWS AI & Data consulting partner globally by advancing enterprise transformations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:26 IST
Applify has emerged victorious as the AWS Rising Star Partner of the Year at AWS re:Invent 2024 in Las Vegas, representing the Asia Pacific & Japan region. This award symbolizes a pivotal achievement in the firm's expansion and commitment to technological advancement.

The company also gained recognition as a top finalist in North America, highlighting its growing influence and capabilities on an international platform. Applify's determination and strategic initiatives underscore its position as a significant player in the enterprise AI and cloud ecosystem.

As it looks to the future, Applify is doubling its efforts in leveraging AI and data, with ambitions to generate substantial revenue through AI-driven automation and cloud technologies. The company aims to redefine enterprise transformations globally, marking a new era of innovation and impact in the field.

