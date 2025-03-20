Swiss National Bank Chairman Voiced Concerns Over Inflation Uncertainty
Swiss National Bank Chairman Martin Schlegel expressed significant concern over global economic and inflation uncertainty. In Switzerland, the inflation outlook is particularly uncertain, with risks leaning towards the downside. Schlegel emphasized the need for vigilant monitoring and potential monetary policy adjustments amid heightened uncertainty.
- Switzerland
Swiss National Bank Chairman Martin Schlegel highlighted a significant increase in global economic and inflation uncertainty on Thursday.
Schlegel pointed out that Switzerland's inflation outlook is distinctly uncertain, with potential risks tilting to the downside, following the SNB's recent interest rate decision.
Given the heightened uncertainty, Schlegel stressed the necessity to closely monitor the situation and adjust monetary policy if required.
(With inputs from agencies.)
