Left Menu

Swiss National Bank Chairman Voiced Concerns Over Inflation Uncertainty

Swiss National Bank Chairman Martin Schlegel expressed significant concern over global economic and inflation uncertainty. In Switzerland, the inflation outlook is particularly uncertain, with risks leaning towards the downside. Schlegel emphasized the need for vigilant monitoring and potential monetary policy adjustments amid heightened uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zurich | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:31 IST
Swiss National Bank Chairman Voiced Concerns Over Inflation Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Swiss National Bank Chairman Martin Schlegel highlighted a significant increase in global economic and inflation uncertainty on Thursday.

Schlegel pointed out that Switzerland's inflation outlook is distinctly uncertain, with potential risks tilting to the downside, following the SNB's recent interest rate decision.

Given the heightened uncertainty, Schlegel stressed the necessity to closely monitor the situation and adjust monetary policy if required.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025