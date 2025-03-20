Tata Communications to Boost Investments with New Cloud Offering 'Vayu'

Tata Communications is set to boost its investment in the upcoming fiscal year 2026, exceeding USD 200 million, a significant allocation mirroring past expenditures, as revealed by the company's top official, A S Lakshminarayanan.

Every fiscal year, the Tata Group company has consistently dedicated about USD 200-300 million. Much of these funds are directed toward enhancing its technological portfolio, including initiatives in subsea cables, cloud services, and data centers.

In a strategic move this Thursday, Tata Communications launched 'Vayu', an integrated cloud solution engineering up to 30% cost savings, further propelling AI adoption with on-demand Nvidia Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), marking a pivotal enhancement in client offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)