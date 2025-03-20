Tata Communications to Boost Investments with New Cloud Offering 'Vayu'
Tata Communications plans to invest over USD 200 million in FY26, focusing on areas like subsea cables and cloud services. Their new offering, 'Vayu', aims to provide cost-saving solutions with on-demand Nvidia GPUs, which can enhance AI adoption. The company continues its investments in cloud and data centers.
Tata Communications is set to boost its investment in the upcoming fiscal year 2026, exceeding USD 200 million, a significant allocation mirroring past expenditures, as revealed by the company's top official, A S Lakshminarayanan.
Every fiscal year, the Tata Group company has consistently dedicated about USD 200-300 million. Much of these funds are directed toward enhancing its technological portfolio, including initiatives in subsea cables, cloud services, and data centers.
In a strategic move this Thursday, Tata Communications launched 'Vayu', an integrated cloud solution engineering up to 30% cost savings, further propelling AI adoption with on-demand Nvidia Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), marking a pivotal enhancement in client offerings.
