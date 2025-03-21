Left Menu

iOS 19: Apple's Next Major Leap Features Design Overhaul and Enhanced Siri

Apple's iOS 19 promises a fresh design and enhanced features, including an updated Siri and a live translation tool for AirPods. Leaked details suggest a visionOS-like interface and support for encrypted RCS in Messages. Compatibility extends from iPhone 11 to 16 series, with a beta expected by June 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 14:58 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a highly anticipated move, Apple's upcoming iOS 19 software update is set to redefine the iPhone experience with significant design transformations and enhanced functionalities. Although the beta release is scheduled for months from now, leaks suggest exciting advancements are on the horizon.

Notable revelations from MacRumours indicate that iOS 19 will feature a redesigned interface characterized by increased transparency and a futuristic visionOS-like design akin to Apple's Vision Pro headset. This aesthetic revamp is expected to permeate through Apple apps, notifications, and various interfaces.

Siri, Apple's renowned virtual assistant, is poised for a major upgrade. Introduced at WWDC last year, the enhanced version promises personalization, context awareness, and comprehensive per-app control capabilities. Additionally, iOS 19 is rumored to support a new live translation feature for AirPods, facilitating real-time conversation translations.

In a move emphasizing security, Apple plans to integrate end-to-end encrypted RCS messaging within the Messages app, ensuring user data remains confidential against external scrutiny. Furthermore, the European Commission's directives prompt Apple to initiate changes promoting device interoperability, potentially impacting notifications, audio switching, and AirPlay.

Apple assures compatibility of iOS 19 with devices extending from the iPhone 11 up to the latest models, including the forthcoming iPhone 16 series. The public release is targeted for September after a June beta debut at 2025's WWDC keynote event. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

