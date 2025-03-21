Unicommerce eSolutions Takes Full Control of Shipway Technology
Unicommerce eSolutions has acquired the remaining 57.24% stake in Shipway Technology, making it a wholly-owned subsidiary. This strategic purchase is expected to boost Unicommerce's product offerings in e-commerce enablement technology, enhancing its market reach and creating new cross-selling opportunities for over 10,000 brands in India.
- Country:
- India
Unicommerce eSolutions has successfully acquired the remaining 57.24% stake in Shipway Technology, a courier aggregation platform, transforming it into a wholly-owned subsidiary. This acquisition was initially set into motion with a 42.76% stake purchase in December 2024, valued at Rs 68.4 crore. The full acquisition reflects a strategic move to rapidly integrate and expand its technological offerings in the e-commerce sector.
The acquisition, as outlined in a BSE filing, is to be executed through a preferential issuance of equity shares by Unicommerce in exchange for Shipway's shares. The share swap ratio is determined at 1:8.9. Unicommerce will issue 60,33,189 equity shares, effectively completing the buyout.
The integration is a part of Unicommerce's goal to broaden its service capabilities, targeting the large, diverse e-commerce market. Serving over 7,000 businesses and over 10,000 brands, Unicommerce aims to leverage the acquisition for cross-selling opportunities with minimal client overlap. Uniware's backend operations and Shipway's logistics solutions create a unified platform for comprehensive e-commerce solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Unicommerce
- Shipway
- acquisition
- e-commerce
- stake
- purchase
- technology
- logistics
- India
- brands
ALSO READ
UPDATE 7-Trump hails 'reclaiming' of Panama Canal after BlackRock-led group's deal to buy stake
Japanese investors ramp up weekly foreign bond purchases leveraging strong yen
Mufin Group acquires majority stake LKP Finance Limited with Net-Worth of Rs 370 Cr in an all-Cash Deal
Jay Bharat Maruti hikes stake in JV, buys OGIHARA Thailand's 10 pc stake
AAP govt should give relief to Punjab farmers, purchase their crops at MSP: Haryana CM Saini