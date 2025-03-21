STPI's Incubation Struggle: A Call for Review and Reform
Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has fallen short of its goal to fund 300 start-ups under the Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS). Director General Arvind Kumar emphasizes the need for a comprehensive review to address execution gaps. The scheme has supported 136 start-ups with a Rs 35 crore fund.
- Country:
- India
Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is grappling with unmet objectives in its ambitious plan to fund 300 start-ups. The organization's Director General, Arvind Kumar, urges a thorough review of STPI's performance under the Next Generation Incubation Scheme (NGIS), highlighting execution flaws in achieving its goals.
During the Sangam event, Kumar revealed that only 136 start-ups received seed funds, a significant shortfall from the 300-target set, raising concerns about ineffective management and support processes. Despite a total budget of Rs 95.03 crore, only Rs 35 crore has been disbursed to date.
Ministry of Electronics and IT Secretary, S Krishnan, stressed the importance of fostering the startup ecosystem, pointing out the challenges of finding new start-ups to populate incubation centers. Calls for increased collaboration and resource-sharing among institutions were made to address these challenges and support technology-driven innovation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Transforming Vietnam’s Social Insurance: Digital Innovation and Policy Recommendations
Co-innovation Centre launched at Crescent Innovation & Incubation Council
o2h Group Celebrates 20 Years with Thought-Provoking Panel Discussions at 7th o2h Collaborative Innovation Conference
CSIR’s E-Tractor Roadshow Flagged Off by Dr. Jitendra Singh from Jammu, Showcasing Innovation in Sustainable Agriculture
Marico Innovation Foundation Honours Seven Game-Changing Innovators at the Tenth Edition of Indian Innovation Icons 2025