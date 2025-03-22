Left Menu

Shoigu and Vulin Discuss 'Colour Revolution' Influence in Serbia

Sergei Shoigu of Russia and Serbia's Alexandar Vulin met to discuss ongoing anti-government protests in Serbia, termed as 'colour revolution.' They accused Western intelligence of influencing these protests. Shoigu emphasized sharing information to counteract such destabilization efforts. Protests continue after a tragic incident blamed on corruption, leading to political upheaval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:58 IST
Shoigu and Vulin Discuss 'Colour Revolution' Influence in Serbia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia's Security Council, met with Serbia's outgoing deputy prime minister Alexandar Vulin in Moscow to address anti-government protests in Serbia, according to Russian state-run news agencies. The protests were labeled as an attempted 'colour revolution,' akin to movements in Ukraine, Georgia, and Kyrgyzstan in the past, aimed at overthrowing governments.

Vulin accused Western intelligence services of orchestrating the protests to establish a new government in Serbia. TASS news agency reported his assurance that such changes would not be allowed. He acknowledged Russia's spy services' involvement in assisting Belgrade's authorities in managing the demonstrations, a revelation criticized by government opponents for highlighting Serbia's dependency on Moscow.

Shoigu highlighted the ongoing dialogue between Serbia and Russia, exchanging information to counter similar revolutionary attempts. In Serbia, widespread protests persist after a deadly incident linked to corruption. Political tensions rose with the formal resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, potentially leading to new government formation or elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025