Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia's Security Council, met with Serbia's outgoing deputy prime minister Alexandar Vulin in Moscow to address anti-government protests in Serbia, according to Russian state-run news agencies. The protests were labeled as an attempted 'colour revolution,' akin to movements in Ukraine, Georgia, and Kyrgyzstan in the past, aimed at overthrowing governments.

Vulin accused Western intelligence services of orchestrating the protests to establish a new government in Serbia. TASS news agency reported his assurance that such changes would not be allowed. He acknowledged Russia's spy services' involvement in assisting Belgrade's authorities in managing the demonstrations, a revelation criticized by government opponents for highlighting Serbia's dependency on Moscow.

Shoigu highlighted the ongoing dialogue between Serbia and Russia, exchanging information to counter similar revolutionary attempts. In Serbia, widespread protests persist after a deadly incident linked to corruption. Political tensions rose with the formal resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic, potentially leading to new government formation or elections.

