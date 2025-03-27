Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised AI-enabled suicide drone tests, emphasizing priority on unmanned and AI technologies for modern military advancement. He inspected advanced reconnaissance drones and an airborne early-warning aircraft, amid reports of North Korea's drone activities in Russia's Ukraine war efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 05:50 IST
Kim Jong Un

In a revealing demonstration of military advancements, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw tests of suicide drones equipped with artificial intelligence. State media reported his directive that priority must be given to unmanned vehicles and AI capabilities in evolving North Korea's military forces.

Kim showcased North Korea's debut of an airborne early-warning aircraft, potentially enhancing its air defense capabilities. Photographs depicted Kim examining a large, radar-equipped aircraft intended to boost the country's war strategy by addressing gaps common with its existing land-based radar systems.

Additionally, Kim reviewed new reconnaissance and electronic warfare equipment, solidifying his focus on advanced technological integration. Reports also allude to North Korea's involvement in drone warfare during Russia's conflict in Ukraine, indicating its practical application of these advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

