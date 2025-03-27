Atlas Systems and Tenable Join Forces to Fortify Cybersecurity

In a strategic collaboration, Atlas Systems has teamed up with Tenable, a leader in exposure management, to provide companies with self-service insights into their exposure to online threats. The partnership will offer three forms of scans: Web Application Scan, Attack Surface Management, and Vulnerability Scan, all accessible via the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform.

Cybersecurity has increasingly become a top priority as organizations navigate risks associated with digital advancements like cloud technologies and AI. Through advanced scans available on Atlas Systems' website, businesses can instantly assess vulnerabilities simply by inputting relevant web addresses, facilitating the adoption of stronger cybersecurity measures.

Atlas' CEO, Venu Chalamala, highlighted the growing threat of cyberattacks to enterprises and emphasized the necessity of proactive security strategies. The partnership with Tenable is set to assist in digital transformation initiatives, reflecting Atlas' 21-year commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and positioning itself as a leader in comprehensive cybersecurity defense.

