Atlas Systems and Tenable Join Forces to Fortify Cybersecurity

Atlas Systems partners with Tenable to enhance companies' understanding and management of digital threats through self-service scans. This collaboration aims to help firms secure their technology environments by offering free vulnerability scans, contributing to robust cybersecurity strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Eastbrunswick | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic collaboration, Atlas Systems has teamed up with Tenable, a leader in exposure management, to provide companies with self-service insights into their exposure to online threats. The partnership will offer three forms of scans: Web Application Scan, Attack Surface Management, and Vulnerability Scan, all accessible via the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform.

Cybersecurity has increasingly become a top priority as organizations navigate risks associated with digital advancements like cloud technologies and AI. Through advanced scans available on Atlas Systems' website, businesses can instantly assess vulnerabilities simply by inputting relevant web addresses, facilitating the adoption of stronger cybersecurity measures.

Atlas' CEO, Venu Chalamala, highlighted the growing threat of cyberattacks to enterprises and emphasized the necessity of proactive security strategies. The partnership with Tenable is set to assist in digital transformation initiatives, reflecting Atlas' 21-year commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and positioning itself as a leader in comprehensive cybersecurity defense.

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

