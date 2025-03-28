Britain's Economic Growth Slightly Outpaces Expectations

The Office for National Statistics has reported that Britain's economy grew by 0.1% in the fourth quarter. This figure matches the forecasts set by economists polled by Reuters, providing evidence of modest yet stable economic progress.

While not a significant growth, this expansion demonstrates a steady economic environment amid various global uncertainties. Analysts have pointed to resilience in key sectors as contributing factors to this performance.

The confirmation of the 0.1% growth signals economic stabilization, with future projections relying heavily on domestic and international developments in the upcoming months.

