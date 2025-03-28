India's Visionary Leap: A Council of Future Affairs
Kartikeya Sharma, an independent Rajya Sabha member, has proposed a Council of Future Affairs to develop strategic frameworks for innovation. This initiative aims to boost India's technological self-reliance by establishing an apex body for deep-tech research and reduce foreign dependency through indigenous capability development.
On Friday, independent member of Rajya Sabha, Kartikeya Sharma, introduced a Private Member's Resolution advocating for the creation of a Council of Future Affairs. This council is intended to forge a strategic research-driven innovation framework, particularly in critical future domains.
Sharma emphasized the council as a multi-stakeholder body involving expert academics, industry leaders, and policymakers. This would strengthen India's role in shaping global technology standards and foster indigenous capabilities, reducing dependency on foreign technologies, aligned with Prime Minister Modi's digital India vision.
Members across parties highlighted the importance of investing in R&D. Despite current spending being 0.64% of GDP, leaders stressed the need for increased funding to achieve extraordinary technological advancements. They discussed concerns about AI's impact on jobs, the necessity for government facilitation in tech development, and the implications for future governance.
