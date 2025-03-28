Inflation Concerns Alter Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Expectations

San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly has voiced concerns about the trajectory of inflation, as recent data indicates a significant rise. Daly, who had earlier projected two interest rate cuts this year, is now skeptical of such moves being feasible due to persistent inflationary pressures.

February's inflation data, showing a 0.4% rise—the highest in over a year—paired with increasing consumer inflation expectations, has prompted Daly to focus intensively on these economic indicators. Although the current monetary policy is restrictive, she anticipates a gradual economic slowdown, a cooler labor market, and further progress on inflation.

Daly warns of potential economic scenarios, including a labor market that remains strong but with inflation not decreasing as expected, precluding rate cuts. Alternatively, wavering business and consumer confidence could impact hiring plans, necessitating a revised economic posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)