Inflation Concerns Alter Federal Reserve's Rate Cut Expectations

Mary Daly, President of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, has expressed decreasing confidence in interest rate cuts this year due to rising inflation data. Despite anticipated growth in the economy and labor market, inflation challenges suggest the need for a cautious approach to monetary policy adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 23:50 IST
San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly has voiced concerns about the trajectory of inflation, as recent data indicates a significant rise. Daly, who had earlier projected two interest rate cuts this year, is now skeptical of such moves being feasible due to persistent inflationary pressures.

February's inflation data, showing a 0.4% rise—the highest in over a year—paired with increasing consumer inflation expectations, has prompted Daly to focus intensively on these economic indicators. Although the current monetary policy is restrictive, she anticipates a gradual economic slowdown, a cooler labor market, and further progress on inflation.

Daly warns of potential economic scenarios, including a labor market that remains strong but with inflation not decreasing as expected, precluding rate cuts. Alternatively, wavering business and consumer confidence could impact hiring plans, necessitating a revised economic posture.

