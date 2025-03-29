Elon Musk's xAI Acquires Social Media Giant X for $45 Billion

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture, xAI, has successfully acquired the popular social media platform X in a formidable $45 billion all-stock transaction. This strategic move intertwines the futures of the two companies, as they aim to leverage data, models, and talent to create a combined entity valued at $80 billion.

Launched in 2023, xAI recently attracted $6 billion in investor funding, boosting its valuation to $40 billion. As AI industry competition escalates, xAI focuses on expanding its data center capabilities, highlighted by its 'Colossus' supercomputer in Memphis, filling the race to outpace rivals like DeepSeek and OpenAI.

The social media app, commonly known as X and previously known as Twitter, was bought for $44 billion by Musk in 2022. The recent acquisition underscores Musk's ambitions in AI and social media realms, encompassing the potential for significant innovations.

