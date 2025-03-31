Zhipu AI Unveils Free AI Agent Amidst Fierce Market Competition

Zhipu AI has launched AutoGLM Rumination, a free AI agent, in a strategic move reflecting China's fiercely competitive AI landscape. At a Beijing event, CEO Zhang Peng highlighted the agent's capabilities in deep research, web searches, and travel planning, powered by proprietary models including GLM-Z1-Air.

AI agents, designed for autonomous decision-making, have become increasingly prevalent following DeepSeek's breakthrough model and Manus's general AI agent. Unlike Manus's costly offering, Zhipu's product is freely accessible through official channels like their website and app.

Emerging as a frontrunner in the AI market, Zhipu AI has secured substantial government funding, with Chengdu investing 300 million yuan this month. Their latest language model, GLM4, is reported to surpass OpenAI's GPT-4 in performance across multiple benchmarks.

