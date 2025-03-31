Revolutionizing Romance: Knot.dating’s AI-Powered Love Connect

In Gurgaon, Haryana, Knot.dating is launching a groundbreaking AI-powered matchmaking platform aimed at high-achieving professionals seeking meaningful relationships. The platform marries cutting-edge AI-driven behavioral insights with human-assisted matchmaking to foster deeper compatibility.

Previously operating as Hood, the company has shifted focus to assist in real-world relationship building inspired by digital conversations. Knot.dating leverages conversational AI to decode human behavior, going beyond traditional matrimony filters to cultivate lasting connections.

Cofounder and CEO Jasveer Singh emphasizes the platform's target on career-minded individuals serious about finding life partners. The invitation-only service plans broader access, redefining relationship formation in the digital age by offering a sophisticated, curated matchmaking experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)