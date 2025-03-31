Left Menu

Tejas Networks Secures Major PLI Scheme Boost

Tejas Networks has received over Rs 189 crore as part of the Indian government's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom and networking products. This payment is the first 85% tranche for the initial quarters of FY25. Further payouts are aligned with the PLI scheme guidelines.

Tejas Networks Secures Major PLI Scheme Boost
  Country:
  India

Tejas Networks has strengthened its financial standing by securing over Rs 189 crore from the Indian government under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. The company, in a firm announcement to the BSE, revealed this significant funding allocated for telecom and networking products.

The initial payment represents 85 percent of the incentive for the first two quarters of FY25, according to the company's latest filings. This injection is expected to enhance Tejas Networks' operational capabilities as it continues to expand its infrastructure projects in the telecom sector.

The remainder of the incentive will be disbursed progressively in line with the scheme's guidelines, bolstering the company's long-term growth strategy. The financial boost underscores the government's commitment to nurturing the telecom and networking industry in India.

