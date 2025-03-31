Left Menu

France Fines Apple for Antitrust Violations

France's antitrust regulator has fined Apple 150 million euros for abusing its position in the distribution of mobile apps. The regulator highlighted issues with Apple's App Tracking Transparency framework, which requires user consent for data collection by third-party apps, as neither necessary nor proportionate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:16 IST
France Fines Apple for Antitrust Violations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The French Competition Authority has slammed a substantial fine of 150 million euros on tech giant Apple for abusing its dominant position in the distribution of mobile applications across iOS and iPad platforms, covering the period from April 2021 to July 2023.

While the Authority acknowledged that Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework aims to protect user data by requiring consent for third-party data collection, it criticized the implementation as disproportionate. According to the regulator, the method employed by Apple failed to align with its declared goals adequately.

This measure requires Apple device users to approve data collection by third-party applications, standardizing the approach in a minimally adjustable format purportedly to safeguard privacy, raising concerns about its necessity and proportionality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025