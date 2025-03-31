Britain Braces for Impact as Trump Unveils Global Tariffs

Great Britain is on high alert as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to announce new global tariffs. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesman stated that the government is fully prepared for any outcome. Discussions between the UK and the U.S. continue in hopes of forging a new economic deal to avoid the impending tariffs, expected to be revealed on Wednesday.

The tariffs, part of Trump's broader plan to combat a $1.2 trillion global trade deficit, are set to take effect on what he dubs 'Liberation Day' on April 2. They target various sectors, including aluminum, steel, automobiles, and all Chinese imports, aiming to level the playing field by matching the rates other countries impose on U.S. goods.

Despite some preparation, the potential economic impacts worry UK officials. The Office for Budget Responsibility has flagged that higher U.S. import tariffs could substantially affect Britain's economic activity, potentially shrinking the economy by up to 1%. The government is cautious about entering a trade war, stressing cooperation over conflict for global economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)