Broadband Blues: Majority Suffer Connection Woes

According to a recent survey by LocalCircles, a significant 62% of broadband users are experiencing connectivity problems, highlighting the widespread issues in internet services.

The survey further revealed that over half of the respondents reported a delay of more than 24 hours in resolving their complaints. Frequent disruptions and receiving lower speeds than advertised were cited as the primary concerns.

As a result of these recurring issues, 66% of surveyed consumers expressed a willingness to switch to alternative service providers, seeking improved quality and pricing. The survey garnered responses from over 140,000 users across 333 districts in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)