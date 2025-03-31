Left Menu

Broadband Blues: Majority Suffer Connection Woes

A survey by LocalCircles reveals that 62% of broadband users face connectivity issues, with 51% experiencing resolution delays over 24 hours. Frequent disruptions and lower-than-advertised speeds are common complaints. Despite these issues, 66% of consumers are considering switching providers for better services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 19:02 IST
Broadband Blues: Majority Suffer Connection Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

According to a recent survey by LocalCircles, a significant 62% of broadband users are experiencing connectivity problems, highlighting the widespread issues in internet services.

The survey further revealed that over half of the respondents reported a delay of more than 24 hours in resolving their complaints. Frequent disruptions and receiving lower speeds than advertised were cited as the primary concerns.

As a result of these recurring issues, 66% of surveyed consumers expressed a willingness to switch to alternative service providers, seeking improved quality and pricing. The survey garnered responses from over 140,000 users across 333 districts in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025