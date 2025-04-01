British House Prices Stagnate in March

In March, British house prices showed no movement, as reported by mortgage lender Nationwide. This halt in price change diverges from economist forecasts, which anticipated a 0.2% monthly uptick.

Annually, house prices rose by 3.9%, slightly below market expectations for a 4.1% increase. Nationwide's data highlights this discrepancy.

The figures suggest a period of stagnation for the housing market, contrasting with earlier predictions and signaling potential concerns for growth.

