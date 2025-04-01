British House Prices Stagnate in March
British house prices remained unchanged in March, according to data from Nationwide. This stagnation contrasts with economists' predictions of a slight rise. On an annual basis, prices saw a 3.9% increase, falling short of the expected 4.1% growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 11:36 IST
In March, British house prices showed no movement, as reported by mortgage lender Nationwide. This halt in price change diverges from economist forecasts, which anticipated a 0.2% monthly uptick.
Annually, house prices rose by 3.9%, slightly below market expectations for a 4.1% increase. Nationwide's data highlights this discrepancy.
The figures suggest a period of stagnation for the housing market, contrasting with earlier predictions and signaling potential concerns for growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement