British House Prices Stagnate in March

British house prices remained unchanged in March, according to data from Nationwide. This stagnation contrasts with economists' predictions of a slight rise. On an annual basis, prices saw a 3.9% increase, falling short of the expected 4.1% growth.

01-04-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In March, British house prices showed no movement, as reported by mortgage lender Nationwide. This halt in price change diverges from economist forecasts, which anticipated a 0.2% monthly uptick.

Annually, house prices rose by 3.9%, slightly below market expectations for a 4.1% increase. Nationwide's data highlights this discrepancy.

The figures suggest a period of stagnation for the housing market, contrasting with earlier predictions and signaling potential concerns for growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

