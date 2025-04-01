Left Menu

Russia Weighs U.S. Proposals Amid Ukraine Conflict

Russia is considering U.S. proposals to end the Ukraine war but stresses the need to address what it views as the conflict's root causes. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasized the importance of incorporating these fundamental issues to advance diplomatic solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic development, Russia is carefully evaluating proposals from the United States aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov highlighted the necessity for the proposals to include solutions to what Moscow identifies as the root causes of the war.

Speaking to the Russian publication 'International Affairs,' Ryabkov explicitly stated that while the American proposals are seriously considered, their current form lacks critical elements addressing Russia's main demands. These gaps, he underscored, must be addressed for meaningful progress in peace negotiations.

Ryabkov's remarks follow a series of diplomatic exchanges, underscoring the complexity and significance of addressing the underlying issues tied to the Ukraine conflict. This stance sets a clear signal for U.S. diplomats on the exigent need for a more comprehensive understanding of Russia's perspective to foster a lasting resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

