AI Revolution in QA: Transforming Testing Dynamics

According to the newly released 2025 State of Software Quality Report by Katalon, Quality Assurance (QA) professionals are rapidly adopting AI tools, even as concerns about job displacement linger. This shift highlights the growing integration of AI in the QA sector, with testers who embrace automation experiencing higher efficiency and job satisfaction.

The report indicates that AI fluency among QA professionals is increasingly crucial, with 82% acknowledging the importance of AI skills in the coming years. To bridge skill gaps, over 50% of QA teams are investing in continuous learning and AI-driven practices, fundamentally changing QA's role within business strategy.

Katalon surveyed more than 1500 QA professionals globally, underscoring a trend where high-maturity teams lead in innovation by combining AI with human expertise. These teams are paving the way for advanced testing capabilities, aligning QA efforts with business goals to improve customer retention and driving the future of smarter, more adaptive software quality assurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)