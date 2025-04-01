Left Menu

AI Revolution in QA: Transforming Testing Dynamics

The Katalon 2025 State of Software Quality Report reveals QA professionals' increasing use of AI tools despite fears of job replacement. With AI fluency, testers are boosting efficiency and satisfaction. The report emphasizes the ongoing transformation of QA roles from execution-focused positions to strategic business enablers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:32 IST
AI Revolution in QA: Transforming Testing Dynamics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

According to the newly released 2025 State of Software Quality Report by Katalon, Quality Assurance (QA) professionals are rapidly adopting AI tools, even as concerns about job displacement linger. This shift highlights the growing integration of AI in the QA sector, with testers who embrace automation experiencing higher efficiency and job satisfaction.

The report indicates that AI fluency among QA professionals is increasingly crucial, with 82% acknowledging the importance of AI skills in the coming years. To bridge skill gaps, over 50% of QA teams are investing in continuous learning and AI-driven practices, fundamentally changing QA's role within business strategy.

Katalon surveyed more than 1500 QA professionals globally, underscoring a trend where high-maturity teams lead in innovation by combining AI with human expertise. These teams are paving the way for advanced testing capabilities, aligning QA efforts with business goals to improve customer retention and driving the future of smarter, more adaptive software quality assurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025