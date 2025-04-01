EU to Empower Europol with Expanded Role and Data Access

The European Commission unveiled plans on Tuesday to enhance the capabilities of the EU's law enforcement agency, Europol. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to bolster internal security across the bloc.

Amid increasing geopolitical challenges and digital crime, the Commission is prioritizing expanding Europol's role and facilitating greater data access for law enforcement officials. These measures are designed to improve policing and combat organized crime and terrorism effectively.

Executive Vice President Henna Virkkunen emphasized the importance of transforming Europol into a fully operational police agency. The strategy also calls for increased resources and investment in stronger EU agencies.

