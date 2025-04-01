Left Menu

EU to Empower Europol with Expanded Role and Data Access

The European Commission aims to enhance Europol's operational role and boost data access as part of a new strategy to improve internal security. This initiative addresses geopolitical challenges, hybrid threats, and the rise in digital crime, with a focus on fighting organized crime and terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 01-04-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The European Commission unveiled plans on Tuesday to enhance the capabilities of the EU's law enforcement agency, Europol. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to bolster internal security across the bloc.

Amid increasing geopolitical challenges and digital crime, the Commission is prioritizing expanding Europol's role and facilitating greater data access for law enforcement officials. These measures are designed to improve policing and combat organized crime and terrorism effectively.

Executive Vice President Henna Virkkunen emphasized the importance of transforming Europol into a fully operational police agency. The strategy also calls for increased resources and investment in stronger EU agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

