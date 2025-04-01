EU Intensifies Efforts on Internal Security: Revamping Europol's Role

The European Commission announced plans on Tuesday to enhance the capacities of Europol in an effort to bolster the European Union's internal security framework. The initiative aims to expand law enforcement's access to data, addressing challenges such as geopolitical threats, organized crime, and terrorism.

With a new strategy focusing on resource allocation and empowerment of EU agencies, the Commission emphasizes the need for Europol to evolve into a comprehensive operational police agency. Executive Vice President Henna Virkkunen highlighted the necessity of equipping law enforcement with modern tools while balancing privacy and data access.

Looking towards 2026, the Commission will propose legislative changes to transform Europol, alongside strengthening the border agency Frontex and revising Eurojust's operations, ensuring the protection of critical infrastructures across member states.

