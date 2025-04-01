Left Menu

EU Intensifies Efforts on Internal Security: Revamping Europol's Role

The European Commission plans to expand Europol's role, enhancing access to data and improving internal security. Addressing geopolitical and digital crime threats, the Commission calls for increased resources for law enforcement, strengthening Eurojust and Frontex, and securing critical infrastructure. A legislative proposal to transform Europol is slated for 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:20 IST
EU Intensifies Efforts on Internal Security: Revamping Europol's Role
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission announced plans on Tuesday to enhance the capacities of Europol in an effort to bolster the European Union's internal security framework. The initiative aims to expand law enforcement's access to data, addressing challenges such as geopolitical threats, organized crime, and terrorism.

With a new strategy focusing on resource allocation and empowerment of EU agencies, the Commission emphasizes the need for Europol to evolve into a comprehensive operational police agency. Executive Vice President Henna Virkkunen highlighted the necessity of equipping law enforcement with modern tools while balancing privacy and data access.

Looking towards 2026, the Commission will propose legislative changes to transform Europol, alongside strengthening the border agency Frontex and revising Eurojust's operations, ensuring the protection of critical infrastructures across member states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025