Messi's Bodyguard Banned from Pitchside Protection

Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, has faced restrictions on his role during Inter Miami matches. Specifically, he is no longer permitted to protect the Argentine superstar from the touchline.

Cheuko became well-known after several videos on social media showed him closely monitoring potential pitch invaders, aiming to safeguard the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. However, Major League Soccer has enacted a new policy, taking over complete matchday security, thereby limiting Cheuko's role to the locker room and mixed-zone areas.

In a statement to Spanish media, Cheuko expressed his frustration: "They don't allow me on the field anymore. In Europe, I worked for seven years and handled only six invasions. But in the USA, within 20 months, there have already been 16. There's a significant problem here, and I want to help Messi."

(With inputs from agencies.)