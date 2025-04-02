Left Menu

Messi's Bodyguard Banned from Pitchside Protection

Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, has been restricted from providing pitchside security during Inter Miami matches. This decision comes as Major League Soccer assumes full responsibility for matchday security, relegating Cheuko to locker room and mixed zone duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 00:18 IST
Messi's Bodyguard Banned from Pitchside Protection

Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, has faced restrictions on his role during Inter Miami matches. Specifically, he is no longer permitted to protect the Argentine superstar from the touchline.

Cheuko became well-known after several videos on social media showed him closely monitoring potential pitch invaders, aiming to safeguard the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner. However, Major League Soccer has enacted a new policy, taking over complete matchday security, thereby limiting Cheuko's role to the locker room and mixed-zone areas.

In a statement to Spanish media, Cheuko expressed his frustration: "They don't allow me on the field anymore. In Europe, I worked for seven years and handled only six invasions. But in the USA, within 20 months, there have already been 16. There's a significant problem here, and I want to help Messi."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025