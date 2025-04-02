Left Menu

Youth Radicalization: A Rising Concern in Singapore

Singapore has detained two teenagers under its Internal Security Act for radicalization. A 17-year-old male planned mosque attacks, while a 15-year-old female intended to support IS militants. Authorities highlight the quick progression of self-radicalization, emphasizing vigilance to prevent extremist activities among the youth.

Badshahi Mosque Shahi in Pakistan Image Credit: ANI

In Singapore, authorities have invoked the Internal Security Act to detain two teenagers separately for radicalization, underscoring a growing concern over youth extremism in the nation.

The arrests involved a 17-year-old male who subscribed to far-right extremism, aiming to carry out deadly mosque attacks, and a 15-year-old female aspiring to align with Islamic State militants. With these detentions, Singapore highlights the rapid onset of radical ideologies among its youth.

Authorities urge public vigilance amidst these developments, spotlighting the broader issue of youth radicalization within the nation's multi-racial context.

(With inputs from agencies.)

