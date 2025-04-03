Ola Electric Revolutionizes Vehicle Purchases with Same-Day Delivery

Ola Electric has launched a new initiative aimed at revolutionizing vehicle registration and delivery times. The company revealed that it has begun a pilot program for same-day registration and delivery of vehicles with the new #HyperDelivery initiative.

This program, which has commenced in Bangalore, is expected to be gradually expanded throughout India in a phased approach within the current quarter, according to a statement from the Bengaluru-based company.

Customers now have the option to finalize their purchase online or at an Ola Electric Store and can drive away in fully registered vehicles in just a few hours. The company has achieved this by leveraging AI-led automation and taking the registration process in-house, significantly reducing processing times, an Ola Electric spokesperson explained.

