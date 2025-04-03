Ola Electric Revolutionizes Vehicle Purchases with Same-Day Delivery
Ola Electric has begun offering same-day registration and delivery of vehicles, starting in Bangalore. The #HyperDelivery initiative aims to streamline the purchase process using AI-led automation, allowing customers to complete purchases online or in-store and receive fully registered vehicles within hours.
- Country:
- India
Ola Electric has launched a new initiative aimed at revolutionizing vehicle registration and delivery times. The company revealed that it has begun a pilot program for same-day registration and delivery of vehicles with the new #HyperDelivery initiative.
This program, which has commenced in Bangalore, is expected to be gradually expanded throughout India in a phased approach within the current quarter, according to a statement from the Bengaluru-based company.
Customers now have the option to finalize their purchase online or at an Ola Electric Store and can drive away in fully registered vehicles in just a few hours. The company has achieved this by leveraging AI-led automation and taking the registration process in-house, significantly reducing processing times, an Ola Electric spokesperson explained.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
RSS Gears Up for Centennial Celebrations at High-Stakes Bengaluru Meet
BJP Challenges Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill
Spitze by Everyday Partners with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 2025 IPL Season
RSS Gears Up for Centenary Celebrations: Strategic Meetings in Bengaluru
Embassy Developments to Fuel Growth with Strategic Bengaluru Land Sale