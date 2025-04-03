AI Adoption in India: Andhra Pradesh's Leap Forward

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended an invitation to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to visit Amaravati after Altman praised India's swift adoption of artificial intelligence. Altman, in a social media post, described the pace of AI developments in India as remarkable.

In response, Naidu emphasized India's burgeoning AI sector, stating that Andhra Pradesh intends to become a central hub for AI-driven innovation. He expressed excitement about sharing the state's vision for future advancements with Altman.

Naidu also pointed out that the state has ambitions beyond AI, aiming to establish itself as a leader in quantum technology, reflecting a forward-thinking approach in technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)