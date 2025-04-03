BSNL's Turnaround: From Losses to Profits and Expanding Customer Base

In a major turnaround, state-owned telecom giant BSNL has reported a net profit of Rs 262 crore in the October-December quarter, marking its first profitable quarter in 18 years, as per Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia. The company has also added 55 lakh users in the past six months.

Minister Scindia highlighted BSNL's efforts to improve profitability and customer satisfaction through cost reduction and strategic network expansions. The company's operating profit reached Rs 1,500 crore, with significant growth in customer base and EBITDA.

BSNL's rapid 5G rollout, alongside its landmark use of swadeshi equipment, underscores its commitment to modernizing India's telecom infrastructure. As of now, BSNL is aggressively upgrading its network across various regions, including left-wing extremism-affected areas and uncovered villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)