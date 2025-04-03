Left Menu

BSNL's Turnaround: From Losses to Profits and Expanding Customer Base

State-owned telecom company BSNL recorded a net profit of Rs 262 crore and gained 55 lakh users in the October-December quarter after 18 years of losses. Efforts continue to enhance network capabilities, including 4G and 5G expansions, with a focus on using swadeshi equipment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 17:51 IST
In a major turnaround, state-owned telecom giant BSNL has reported a net profit of Rs 262 crore in the October-December quarter, marking its first profitable quarter in 18 years, as per Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia. The company has also added 55 lakh users in the past six months.

Minister Scindia highlighted BSNL's efforts to improve profitability and customer satisfaction through cost reduction and strategic network expansions. The company's operating profit reached Rs 1,500 crore, with significant growth in customer base and EBITDA.

BSNL's rapid 5G rollout, alongside its landmark use of swadeshi equipment, underscores its commitment to modernizing India's telecom infrastructure. As of now, BSNL is aggressively upgrading its network across various regions, including left-wing extremism-affected areas and uncovered villages.

