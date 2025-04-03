Left Menu

Health Headlines: High-Stakes Lawsuits and Landmark Decisions

The U.S. health sector faces multiple challenges: the FTC suspends a lawsuit against drug pricing intermediaries, while Democratic states oppose Trump's cut of $11 billion in health grants. Hungary implements military measures to control a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak. The U.S. Supreme Court debates funding for Planned Parenthood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:31 IST
The health sector is in turmoil as pivotal decisions and lawsuits unfold. In a surprising turn, the Federal Trade Commission has paused its legal battle against pharmacy-benefit managers amid political upheaval following the Trump administration's controversial dismissal of two Democratic commissioners.

Meanwhile, Democratic-led states are rallying against former President Trump's drastic $11 billion cut in health funding, filing a lawsuit to prevent the rollback. Additionally, Hungary faces a significant health crisis as it grapples with its first foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in over 50 years, necessitating military intervention to contain its spread.

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to influence the future of reproductive health funding as it hears arguments regarding South Carolina's move to defund Planned Parenthood under Medicaid, highlighting ongoing tensions in healthcare policy at both state and federal levels.

