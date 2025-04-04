Major Moves in Global Business: From Healthcare Bids to Aviation Developments

In recent headlines from the Financial Times, British healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Assura received a substantial 1.5 billion-pound cash-and-stock bid from Primary Health Properties, which surpasses previous offers but still falls short compared to a U.S. consortium's all-cash proposal.

Meanwhile, in a significant leadership change, Klaus Schwab, founder of the World Economic Forum, is set to begin the process of stepping down as chair of the board of trustees. This comes in the wake of the organization's promise of a comprehensive overhaul following an inquiry into workplace discrimination issues.

In the automotive sector, Stellantis announces the temporary layoff of 900 U.S. workers due to tariff complications. Concurrently, Rolls-Royce is negotiating with the British government for financial backing to develop a new engine aimed at powering narrow-body, short-haul aircraft, highlighting pivotal changes in global industry dynamics.

