Space Force Secures Billions in Satellite Launch Contracts

Elon Musk's SpaceX and United Launch Alliance are poised to win substantial U.S. Space Force contracts for launching critical satellites. This decision, involving billions of dollars, underscores the military's reliance on private sector expertise in securing strategic interests in space.

The Space Force is expected to announce its contract winners on Friday as part of its National Security Space Launch program. This initiative, assigning about 50 missions through 2029 in incremental task orders, signals a strategic alignment between military operations and private aerospace firms like SpaceX and ULA.

When approached for confirmation, the Space Force's Space Systems Command office did not provide an immediate comment, leaving industry observers speculating on the official outcomes of this pivotal procurement exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)