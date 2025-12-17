Elon Musk's X Corp Battles for Twitter Trademark Survival

Elon Musk's X Corp initiated legal proceedings against a startup, Operation Bluebird, over claims of trademark infringement regarding Twitter's brand. The lawsuit, filed in Delaware federal court, asserts that the Twitter brand is still operational and not abandoned, contrary to Bluebird's petition.

Operation Bluebird's founder, Michael Peroff, is determined to revoke X Corp's trademarks, aiming to launch a competing platform named 'twitter.new'. The petition was lodged at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, asserting that Twitter's trademarks were no longer in use since Musk's rebranding efforts.

X Corp contends that the Twitter brand is globally recognized and remains active, despite the rebranding to X. The company insists that the continued use of twitter.com and references by users and businesses confirm their ownership and enforcement of the trademarks. X Corp is seeking damages for potential consumer confusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)