Left Menu

Elon Musk's X Corp Battles for Twitter Trademark Survival

Elon Musk's X Corp is suing Operation Bluebird for attempting to cancel its Twitter trademarks. Bluebird aims to 'bring Twitter back' for its platform, but X argues its Twitter brand remains strong. The case centers on whether X has abandoned its rights, with conflicting claims about the brand's viability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 02:13 IST
Elon Musk's X Corp Battles for Twitter Trademark Survival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk's X Corp initiated legal proceedings against a startup, Operation Bluebird, over claims of trademark infringement regarding Twitter's brand. The lawsuit, filed in Delaware federal court, asserts that the Twitter brand is still operational and not abandoned, contrary to Bluebird's petition.

Operation Bluebird's founder, Michael Peroff, is determined to revoke X Corp's trademarks, aiming to launch a competing platform named 'twitter.new'. The petition was lodged at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, asserting that Twitter's trademarks were no longer in use since Musk's rebranding efforts.

X Corp contends that the Twitter brand is globally recognized and remains active, despite the rebranding to X. The company insists that the continued use of twitter.com and references by users and businesses confirm their ownership and enforcement of the trademarks. X Corp is seeking damages for potential consumer confusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025