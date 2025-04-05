SpaceX, ULA, and Blue Origin Secure $13.5 Billion U.S. Space Force Contracts
SpaceX, United Launch Alliance (ULA), and Blue Origin have been awarded contracts totaling $13.5 billion from the U.S. Space Force. These contracts cover rocket launches through 2029, with SpaceX receiving $5.9 billion for 28 missions, ULA securing $5.3 billion for 19 missions, and Blue Origin obtaining $2.3 billion for seven missions.
In a significant development, SpaceX, United Launch Alliance, and Blue Origin have clinched extensive contracts from the U.S. Space Force, collectively amounting to $13.5 billion for launching rockets until 2029. This move underscores their pivotal roles in sending complex satellites into orbit for the Pentagon.
The allocation, through the National Security Space Launch procurement program, entails roughly 54 missions. SpaceX leads with 28 assignments worth $5.9 billion, ULA follows with $5.3 billion overseeing 19 missions, while Blue Origin's seven missions are valued at $2.3 billion.
The program's competitive nature signifies a recognition of these companies' capabilities, with SpaceX's Falcon rockets leading in launch frequency. Meanwhile, ULA's Vulcan has recently been certified for national security tasks, adding momentum to its efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?
Elon Musk's Pentagon Briefing: A New Chapter in U.S.-China Strategy
Elon Musk's Pentagon Briefing Sparks Controversy Over China War Plan
The Pentagon's $20 Billion Fighter Jet Gamble
Pentagon Briefing Controversy Involving Elon Musk and U.S.-China Relations