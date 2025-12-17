Sebi Introduces Key Reforms to Boost Investor Convenience and Market Participation

On Wednesday, Sebi board unveiled a series of reforms aimed at enhancing convenience for investors and amplifying participation in both capital and debt markets.

One significant change involves replacing the abridged prospectus with a concise summary of the offer document to make IPO disclosures more accessible and transparent for investors.

Moreover, Sebi's new measures allow debt issuers to provide incentives to specific investor categories, such as senior citizens and women, boosting retail participation in the bond market.

The board also approved raising the High Value Debt Listed Entities' classification threshold, easing compliance for large debt-burdened firms.

Significantly, Sebi abolished the necessity for RTAs or listed companies to issue Letters of Confirmation, streamlining the credit process and reducing associated risks.

In another move, the regulator has pushed for simpler IPO-related disclosures, enabling a draft prospectus at the DRHP stage, potentially increasing retail investor activity.

Sebi also facilitated the transfer of physical securities, aligning with enhanced due diligence. Additionally, reforms in the Credit Rating Agencies' regulations aim to broaden the ratings' coverage, fostering debt market development.

Further, Sebi reformed policies for unclaimed amounts in non-convertible securities, extending the window for claiming before transferring to investor funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)