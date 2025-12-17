China's Secret Bid for Semiconductor Sovereignty: The EUV Prototype Breakthrough
In a covert technological endeavor, Chinese scientists have built a prototype of an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machine, potentially advancing years ahead of expectations towards semiconductor independence. This landmark achievement marks a pivotal moment in China's pursuit of self-sufficiency amidst intense global competition for semiconductor dominance.
In a secretive Shenzhen laboratory, Chinese scientists have completed a prototype of an EUV lithography machine, a critical step toward semiconductor self-reliance. Reuters has uncovered that this major breakthrough could significantly hasten China's progress in the tech race.
Built by former ASML engineers, the EUV machine fills a substantial part of a factory floor, yet has not produced functional chips. Despite setbacks, China's advancement underscores the nation's increasing efforts to minimize reliance on foreign technology.
As China targets 2028 for chip production, analysts highlight challenges, including replicating precision optics akin to those from Western industries. However, this prototype signals that China may outpace previous forecasts in the technology race.
