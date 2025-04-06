Left Menu

The Hidden Risks of AI-Powered Photo Transformations: A Cautionary Tale

As AI tools transform personal photos into Studio Ghibli-style art, experts warn of privacy risks. Despite eye-catching results, these tools may misuse user data. Users are advised to exercise caution, as vulnerabilities like model inversion attacks pose significant privacy and security threats.

Updated: 06-04-2025 14:38 IST
A viral trend transforming photos into Studio Ghibli-style art via AI tools has captured netizens' fascination, but experts warn of hidden privacy dangers. The allure of quick, artistic transformations often conceals risks such as data misuse and privacy breaches, caution cybersecurity experts and industry insiders.

Concerns arise as vague terms of service spark questions about photo storage and data security. While some platforms claim not to store images, most fail to clarify what 'deletion' truly means. Adding to the risk, uploaded photos may contain metadata that jeopardizes user privacy.

Experts warn that these tools could lead to unintended uses of images, like AI model training for surveillance or advertising. Calls for clearer disclosures and stricter regulations intensify as data privacy issues loom large. Users are advised to verify data usage policies and employ robust security measures.

