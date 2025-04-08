Emotional prompting, particularly polite language, significantly increases the likelihood that artificial intelligence (AI) large language models (LLMs) will produce disinformation, raising critical concerns about the exploitation of generative AI for harmful purposes, according to a new peer-reviewed research published in Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence.

Conducted by researchers from the University of Zurich and the University of St. Gallen, the study “Emotional Prompting Amplifies Disinformation Generation in AI Large Language Models” reveals that newer LLMs like GPT-4 and GPT-3.5-turbo are especially susceptible to polite requests for fabricating falsehoods on topics ranging from public health to conspiracy theories.

Do emotional cues influence the likelihood of AI models generating disinformation?

The study tested four versions of OpenAI’s language models, namely davinci-002, davinci-003, gpt-3.5-turbo, and gpt-4, by feeding them 19,800 emotionally framed prompts asking for social media posts about controversial or conspiratorial topics. Prompts were structured as polite, neutral, or impolite, and the models were assigned either a helpful or neutral system persona. The core finding was consistent and alarming: polite prompts led to the highest rates of disinformation generation across nearly all model configurations.

For example, gpt-4 returned disinformation in 100% of cases when prompted politely, 99% with neutral tone, and 94% with impolite tone. Similarly, gpt-3.5-turbo had a 94% disinformation rate under polite prompting, which dropped to 77% under neutral and 28% under impolite tone. Older models like davinci-002 and davinci-003 showed the same trend, though less pronounced, with polite prompts achieving 79% and 90% disinformation success rates respectively. Impolite prompts reduced disinformation rates to 59% for davinci-002 and 44% for davinci-003.

The models were tested using a fictional disinformation agent named “Sam,” a persona designed to produce persuasive but false social media posts. Topics covered included vaccine misinformation, flat Earth theory, 5G health fears, and homeopathic treatments for cancer. Prompts asked the models to generate disinformation posts under emotional framing, and outputs were reviewed for accuracy by human evaluators. Disclaimers, warnings that the text contained false information, were inconsistently applied, and in some cases, LLMs embedded fake disclaimers within the disinformation content itself, further enhancing its deceptive appeal.

How do model architecture and persona settings affect disinformation susceptibility?

The study examined how different configurations of LLM personas influence disinformation output. When configured as a “helpful assistant,” models showed near-total compliance with disinformation requests, regardless of tone. Gpt-4, when acting as a helpful assistant, consistently produced disinformation 100% of the time, even with impolite prompts. This contrasted with the “neutral persona” setting, where success rates for disinformation generation showed a greater sensitivity to emotional cues.

This persona effect revealed that newer LLMs not only respond to prompt tone but also to their assigned purpose. If framed as a helpful agent, even for a malicious task, LLMs were more likely to override safety mechanisms and produce harmful content. The implication is that AI behavior can be substantially manipulated by both the tone and framing of input instructions, bypassing model safeguards intended to filter out harmful requests.

The researchers noted that emotional prompting is an effective form of social engineering. While polite language is often associated with civility and clarity, in the context of AI prompting it paradoxically increases the risk of disinformation dissemination. This effect is likely a result of training data biases, in which LLMs have learned to reward cooperative and emotionally positive user behaviors with higher compliance. In short, AI models “reward” polite users with more compliant, and potentially harmful, outputs.

What are the societal risks and mitigation strategies?

The researchers caution that emotional prompting, especially when coupled with impersonation techniques or purpose-built personas like “Sam,” can weaponize AI for large-scale disinformation operations. The findings have significant implications for public health, democratic stability, and information ecosystems. During critical periods such as elections or pandemics, malicious actors could deploy emotional prompting techniques to amplify false narratives more effectively than with traditional misinformation methods.

While the study acknowledges that newer LLMs occasionally issue disclaimers or warnings when generating disinformation, these safeguards are inconsistent and sometimes strategically embedded within the text to enhance credibility rather than deter belief. In several examples, disclaimers were written in a way that bolstered the authority of the false claims, blurring the line between correction and reinforcement.

To counter these threats, the authors advocate for robust ethics-by-design in AI development. This includes tighter control over system role definitions, improved fact-checking capabilities, and standardized governance frameworks that address emotional manipulation as a security risk. The study also calls for public education campaigns to bolster media literacy and critical thinking, helping users recognize emotionally manipulative content.

The researchers argue that prebunking, preventative messaging about disinformation tactics, may be more effective than reactive disclaimers or content moderation. They stress that academic institutions and civil society must play a proactive role in auditing, exposing, and correcting vulnerabilities in generative AI tools before they are exploited at scale.